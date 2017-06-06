Court discharge Boko Haram Suspect, two others

Justice John Tsoho of an Abuja Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged a Boko Haram Suspect, Usman Abubakar (a.k.a mugiratu) who was arraigned alongside six others on terrorism charges.

Abubakar was allegedly involved in the abduction of seven foreigners from a construction site in Bauchi and conveying them them to Sambisa Forest, in Borno where they were murdered in February 2013.

Prosecuting counsel, Shuaibu Labaran at the resumption of trial, informed the court of a development which was filled on June 5 stressing that the prosecution has nothing against the 6th defendant.

Labaran said that among other features in the amended information is the “striking out” of Usman Abubakar as a defendant, in line with an information filled on February 23, 2017.

The prosecution added to that two other defendants; Mohammed Sani and Abubakar Abdulrahman Habib, are to be arraigned, culminating to a total of 8 defendants.

He further prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him produce the two new defendants who would subsequently take their plea and face trial.

The defense counsels however did not object the adjournment, but urged the court to make the prosecution provide the new defendants with relevant documents to foster a healthy and speedy trial.

The discharged defendants’ counsel, Abdulkarim K. emphasized on the period of time Abubakar has been in custody and urged the court to discharge him.

The trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho in a short ruling struck out the name of the 6th defendant who has spent 5 years in custody as an accused person.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

