Court discharges case of woman who attempted to commit suicide

An Ebute Metta Magistrate Court has ordered the release of the woman identified as Mrs Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, a texile trader who attempted to commit suicide on March 24, who was later rescued by a police patrol team rescued from jumping off the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. Momoh was in a taxi heading towards …

The post Court discharges case of woman who attempted to commit suicide appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

