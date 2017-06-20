Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court Dismisses Metuh’s Motion on Stay of Trial Ex-PDP spokesman insists Dasuki must testify – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Court Dismisses Metuh's Motion on Stay of Trial Ex-PDP spokesman insists Dasuki must testify
THISDAY Newspapers
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Monday dismissed an application by former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, seeking to stop his trial pending the determination of his appeal of no
Court rejects Metuh's application for stay of proceedingThe Nation Newspaper
Court dismisses Metuh's application for stay of proceedingsNewburgh Gazette
JUST IN: Court dismisses Metuh's two applicationsLeicester Post

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.