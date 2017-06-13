Pages Navigation Menu

Court fines Mike Sonko over missing MRC leader Omar Mwamnuadzi

Daily Nation

Court fines Mike Sonko over missing MRC leader Omar Mwamnuadzi
The Standard
Nairobi Senator Gideon Mbuvi Sonko Monday paid a court in Mombasa County Sh200,000 following the disappearance of separatist leader Omar Mwamnuadzi. Mr Sonko was fined because he stood surety for Mr Mwamnuadzi, the founder and chairman of …
