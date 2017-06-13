Court fines Mike Sonko over missing MRC leader Omar Mwamnuadzi – The Standard
Court fines Mike Sonko over missing MRC leader Omar Mwamnuadzi
The Standard
Nairobi Senator Gideon Mbuvi Sonko Monday paid a court in Mombasa County Sh200,000 following the disappearance of separatist leader Omar Mwamnuadzi. Mr Sonko was fined because he stood surety for Mr Mwamnuadzi, the founder and chairman of …
