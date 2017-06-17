Court fixes June 22 for ruling on Osoba’s case

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has fixed June 22 for ruling in a suit challenging the eligibility of the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Temitayo Osoba. The suit filed by Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) bothers on extension of time and memorandum of appearance for the Acting Chief Judge in the case […]

