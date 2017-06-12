Pages Navigation Menu

Court gives EFCC permission to probe Ifeanyi Ubah over N43 billion alleged fraud

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has been given permission to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) to continue its investigation and possibly prosecute Capital Oil and Gas Limited and its Managing Director, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, for their alleged complicity in a N43.29bn fraud perpetrated through the petroleum subsidy scheme. The …

