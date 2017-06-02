Court grants Ajumogobia, Obla request to travel abroad for medical treatment

JUSTICE Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday granted a Federal High Court judge, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Godwin Obla, leave to travel to the United States for urgent medical treatment. Counsel to Ajumogobia, Mr Olawale Akoni (SAN) pleaded the court to grant his client leave […]

