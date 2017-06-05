Court grants bail to whistle blower on Ekweremadu – Daily Trust
Court grants bail to whistle blower on Ekweremadu
A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Monday granted bail in the sum of N500,000 to 50-year-old businessman, Ahmed Echoda, who allegedly gave false information to the Police about Sen. Ike Ekweremadu's guest house. The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, …
