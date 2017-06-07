Court Grants Bala, Former Minister’s Son Permission To Travel For Hajj

The former FCT Minister’s son, Shamsudeen Bala, was on Wednesday granted permission to travel for lesser hajj by a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

At the resumed hearing, the defence counsel, Kanayo Okafor, prayed the court to release the international passport of the defendant to enable him travel for the lesser hajj.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Ben Ikani, who opposed the application, stated that the defence was trying to delay the trial.

After listening to both counsels the judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, granted the defendant permission to travel for the hajj.

Dimgba ruled that a member of the National Assembly shall write an undertaking to guarantee that the defendant would be back to the country.

He ordered that the EFCC would verify the identity of the NASS member before releasing defendant’s international passport.

The judge further ordered that the defendant must deposit his international passport to the registry of the court within 24 hours of his return to the country.

He adjourned the matter until June 26 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that Shamsudeen was re-arraigned on May 30, on an amended 15-count charge bordering on money laundering.

He was re-arraigned alongside four companies–Bird Trust Agro Allied Limited, Intertrans Global Logistic Limited, Diakin Telecommunications Limited and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Limited. (NAN)

The post Court Grants Bala, Former Minister’s Son Permission To Travel For Hajj appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

