Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court Grants FG’s Application for Protection of Witnesses in Dasuki’s Trial – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Court Grants FG's Application for Protection of Witnesses in Dasuki's Trial
THISDAY Newspapers
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the federal government's application seeking for the protection of prosecution witnesses in the trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.). The trial judge, Justice

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.