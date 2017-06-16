Court grants witness against Dasuki protection

The Federal Government witness in the in the trial of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, has been granted witness protection by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday gave an order permitting the witness to testify behind a screen. Dasuki is being prosecuted before the court on seven counts of stealing …

The post Court grants witness against Dasuki protection appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

