Court grants witness against Dasuki protection

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government witness in the in the trial of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, has been granted witness protection by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday gave an order permitting the witness to testify behind a screen. Dasuki is being prosecuted before the court on seven counts of stealing …

