Court issues bench warrant arrest to contractors of Lekki Gardens over collapsed building

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The arrest of a  contractor Lekki Gardens Estate Limited,identified as  Mr Sola Olumofe has been ordered by a Lagos High Court in Igbosere on Thursday  for failing to appear before the court on two consecutive occasions to stand trial in connection with a building collapse in Lekki area of the State on March 10, 2016. …

