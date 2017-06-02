Court issues bench warrant arrest to contractors of Lekki Gardens over collapsed building

The arrest of a contractor Lekki Gardens Estate Limited,identified as Mr Sola Olumofe has been ordered by a Lagos High Court in Igbosere on Thursday for failing to appear before the court on two consecutive occasions to stand trial in connection with a building collapse in Lekki area of the State on March 10, 2016. …

The post Court issues bench warrant arrest to contractors of Lekki Gardens over collapsed building appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

