Court grants witness against Dasuki protection – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jun 16, 2017


Information Nigeria

Court grants witness against Dasuki protection
Information Nigeria
The Federal Government witness in the in the trial of a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, has been granted witness protection by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday gave an order permitting the witness to testify behind a screen.
