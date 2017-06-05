Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court orders arrest of ODM’s Judith Pareno – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Court orders arrest of ODM's Judith Pareno
Daily Nation
Ms Judith Pareno, the head of ODM elections board, shows up in Charter Hall, Nairobi, on May 11, 2017 to lobby for membership in the East African Parliament. A judge has issued a warrant for her arrest. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
High Court issues arrest warrant against ODM's Judith ParenoThe Standard

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.