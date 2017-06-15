Pages Navigation Menu

Court quashes decision to lock Susan Kihika out of race – The Standard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Court quashes decision to lock Susan Kihika out of race
The Standard
High Court Judge George Odunga has ruled that Political Parties Tribunal erred and acted against the law by barring Speaker Susan Kihika from Nakuru senatorial race. George Odunga said that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear and determine the …

