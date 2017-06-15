Court quashes decision to lock Susan Kihika out of race – The Standard
|
Court quashes decision to lock Susan Kihika out of race
The Standard
High Court Judge George Odunga has ruled that Political Parties Tribunal erred and acted against the law by barring Speaker Susan Kihika from Nakuru senatorial race. George Odunga said that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear and determine the …
