Court remands former Rivers REC in EFCC custody

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT—A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rivers State, Dame Gecilia Khan, in the custody of the South-South office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Port Harcourt, pending hearing of her bail application on Friday.

Trial judge, Justice Sailu Saidu, who gave the order yesterday also granted bail to a former staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr Peter Popnin in the sum of N100 million.

He was arraigned in court for allegedly receiving the sum of about N180 million for the former REC.

Justice Saidu said he should produce two sureties, one of whom must be a civil servant not lower than the rank of Grade Level 15, while the other should have landed property in the state with valid documents.

It will be recalled that the former REC, Dame Khan, was arrested by the anti- graft agency for allegedly collecting about N180 million from persons not mentioned to compromise her role during the 2015 general elections.

