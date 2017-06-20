Pages Navigation Menu

Court Remands Retired Navy Captain In Prison Over N90m Fraud

Leadership Newspapers

Court Remands Retired Navy Captain In Prison Over N90m Fraud
Leadership Newspapers
Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday remanded a retired Navy Capt. Jerry Ogbonna in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding two banks of N90million.
