Court Remands Retired Navy Captain In Prison Over N90m Fraud

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday remanded a retired Navy Capt. Jerry Ogbonna in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly defrauding two banks of N90million.

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye ordered that Ogbonna be kept in custody after the EFCC arraigned him and his company, Obyke Consult before her on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Counsel to the anti-graft agency, Miss Zainab Ettu said that the accused person allegedly committed the crimes between April and August 2012.

Ettu alleged that within the period, Ogbonna fraudulently received N45 million from Fidelity Bank and another N45 million from Diamond Bank. She said the accused claimed that the money was mobilisation fees from the Department of Petroleum Resources.

However, the accused person and his company, Obyke Consult Limited pleaded not guilty to the count.

The defence counsel, A. A Ossa urged the court to allow Ogbonna to remain in EFCC custody and not prison custody till next hearing date when his bail application would be heard.

Justice Ipaye granted his application and adjourned the case until July 4 and 5 for trial.

