Court remands two brothers over alleged armed robbery

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Thursday ordered the remand of two brothers, Musha Mukaila and Azeez Mukaila, in prison custody over alleged armed robbery. The defendants of unknown addresses are facing a three-count of armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy. The prosecutor, Cpl. Mustapha Abdulkareem, told the court that the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

