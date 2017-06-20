Court rules in Tompolo’s case July 14

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed July 14, 2017 to deliver judgment in the fundamental rights’ suit filed by Government Ekpemukpolo, popularly called Tompolo.

Tompolo, who was declared wanted in February 2016 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is seeking the court’s protection against prosecution over an alleged N45.9 billion fraud.

Joined as respondents are the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, the EFCC, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff.The case, which was earlier slated for judgment yesterday was adjourned following the absence of the trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

At the last adjourned date, the counsel representing the applicant and respondents had adopted their processes before the court. Adopting his originating processes, the counsel to the first and second respondents, Mr. T.A Mofolu, argued that the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, provides for a speedy trial of criminal cases.

But counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo submitted that the applicant in question is a fugitive in law and should not be allowed to seek redress from the court until he submits himself for trial.

Tompolo’s counsel, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, had brought his application pursuant to the provisions of the African Charter of Human rights, the 1999 Constitution, as well as the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

