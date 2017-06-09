Court sentences cashier to six months imprisonment for stealing N45,000

A 20-year old cashier was sentenced to six months imprisonment by a Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday, with no option of fine. The sentence came after the convict pleaded guilty to stealing N45, 000 from his employer’s company and using it to gamble but lost out in the process. The convict, Imoh …

