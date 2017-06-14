Pages Navigation Menu

Court stops coronation of Oba Badiru as Oba of Langbasa in Lagos

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A High Court, in Lagos on Tuesday stopped the coronation of Oba Hafeez Olakunle Badiru, as the Oba of Langbasa. The court also stopped him from parading himself or holding himself out as the Oba of Langbasa. In the suit filed in court by Prince Saheed Adeniyi Sanni and other members of Langbasa community in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

