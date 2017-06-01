Court strikes out treason charge against Charles Okah

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out one of the charges brought against the alleged mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day bombing, Charles Okah.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole said he dismissed the treason charge because evidence cited in court did not prove that the President Goodluck Jonathan, who was the Eagle Square, the target of the blast, was intimidated by the attack.

He said the evidence failed to prove that Mr. Jonathan was sneaked out of the eagle square, venue of the 50th anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s independence.

Mr. Kolawole said the evidence did not prove a case of treason as contained in count one of the charge.

He also said the evidence cited by the prosecution failed to prove that governors who attended a meeting on March 15, 2010 in Warri, Delta State, where another blast occured, were also intimidated.

He however dismissed a no-case submission filed by Mr. Okah and other defendants.

