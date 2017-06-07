Court vindicates Okah brothers, exposes Jonathan as liar – MEND

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- THE Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, has said that the June 1 dismissal of the treason felony charge against Charles Okah by Justice Gabriel Kolowale of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has justified the Okah brothers, Henry and Charles and revealed former President Goodluck Jonathan as a liar.

Spokesperson of the group, Jomo Gbomo, in a statement, Wednesday, asserted: “The on-going 7-year trial of Charles Okah on trumped-up charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja is yet another clear example of the irritatingly slow pace of justice delivery in Nigeria.”

The group said: “On June 1, 2017 the Honourable Justice Gabriel Kolawole, struck out the manifestly defective and incompetent charge of treason brought against Mr. Okah by the Federal Government. We commend the clear, thoughtful and cultivated ruling.”

“There are several lessons to be learnt from Justice Kolawole’s ruling. We believe that the first, and perhaps, the most significant of the lessons, is the fact that the ruling exposed to the extreme end of the universe former President Goodluck Jonathan as a compulsive, desperate and pathological liar.

“Indeed, since after the unfortunate incident of October 1, 2010, former President Jonathan has been going all around the world labelling and slandering the Okah brothers as the masterminds of an imaginary assassination attempt on his life,” it added.

Gbomo stated: “For the avoidance of doubt, MEND has no interest whatsoever in any plot to assassinate the former President. Rather, our grouse with the former President borders on the fact that he single-handedly frittered away the golden opportunity bestowed on him by providence to emancipate the Niger Delta region.”

