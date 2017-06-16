Courtois Rejects New Contract From Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois has rejected the first contract offered to him by Chelsea, but hopes to sign a renewal despite interest from Real Madrid.

Courtois is currently earning £100,000-a-week and is hoping to double that with a new contract.

The first offer from Chelsea was rejected amicably and both parties are hoping to reach an agreement soon.

Real Madrid were interested in the Belgium international, but could not convince him to join in January.

Courtois has two years left on his current terms at Chelsea and he will join up with the Blues for pre-season training in the second week in July.

He also won the golden glove for the 2016-17 season, winning his second EPL trophy.

