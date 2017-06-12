Courts have no power to delay criminal trials –S’Court – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Courts have no power to delay criminal trials –S'Court
The Punch
The Supreme Court has validated the provisions of Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Section 40 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004, both of which prohibit courts from granting an …
Supreme Court outlaws stay of proceedings in criminal trials
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!