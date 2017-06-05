“The Courts are slow and Political, we need to keep America Safe “- Donald Trump
The United States President Donald Trump has called for tougher vetting in the wake of London terror attack.
In a series of tweet, Donald Trump blame the court for being slow and Political.
“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the United States in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”
He advised the Justice department to ask for expedited hearing of “the watered down Travel Ban” before the Supreme Court and seek much tougher version!
View details
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!