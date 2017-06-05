Pages Navigation Menu

“The Courts are slow and Political, we need to keep America Safe “- Donald Trump

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

The United States President Donald Trump has called for tougher vetting in the wake of London terror attack.

In a series of tweet, Donald Trump blame the court for being slow and Political.

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the United States in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

He advised the Justice department to ask for expedited hearing of “the watered down Travel Ban” before the Supreme Court and seek much tougher version!
