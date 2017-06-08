Cows on rampage, take over school in Edo state

Pupils of Ohovbe Primary School in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State were sacked from their classrooms by rampaging cows, yesterday.

The pupils were said to have begun learning in the early hours of the day when a herd of cattle strayed into their classrooms.

The situation, however, forced teachers and pupils to abandon classrooms and scampered for safety.

The development was reported to the Ministry of Education which immediately moved into action to evacuate the cows from the classroom for normal academic activities to continue.

Head Teacher, Mrs. Emumen Mercy, had earlier lamented the havoc wreaked by the cows and called on the authorities to act fast to avoid endangering lives of the teachers and pupils.

Meanwhile, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school has described the situation as “embarrassing.”

The PTA called on the government to urgently build a perimeter fence in the school to avoid future re-occurrence.

Sun

