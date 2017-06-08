Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Craig Shakespeare Confirmed As Leicester City’s Permanent Manager

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Leicester City has appointed Craig Shakespeare as the club’s permanent manager on a three-year deal. Shakespeare took over from Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked less than a year after leading the Foxes to their first ever Premier League title in 2015/2016. Although Leicester ended the campaign without a win in their last three games, Shakespeare…

The post Craig Shakespeare Confirmed As Leicester City’s Permanent Manager appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.