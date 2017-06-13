Crawford University 2nd Semester Examination 2016/2017 Scheduled.

This is to inform students of the Crawford University, Igbesa that the institution through her management has released Second Semester Examination schedule for 2016/2017 academic session. The Second Semester exams (Rain Semester) for 2017 is schedule to run for 2 weeks only from 13 June – 24 June, 2017. We wish all students success!!! …

The post Crawford University 2nd Semester Examination 2016/2017 Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

