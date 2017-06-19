Pages Navigation Menu

Crawford University JUPEB Foundation Admission Form 2017/2018 On Sale.

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

The Crawford University through her management hereby  invite prospective students to apply for the JUPEB Foundation Programme admissions for the 2017/2018 academic session. JUPEB is a National Examination body saddled with the responsibility of conducting examinations for students, who have undergone approved subject combinations and are seeking Direct Entry admissions into Nigerian and partnering foreign tertiary …

