Credit Card Scam: Dammy Krane Returns To Jail, To Face More Federal Charges

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane who was arrested a few days ago for credit card fraud, grand theft and impersonation alongside an accomplice, Chukwuebuka have been returned to jail after appearing in court yesterday June 5, 2017. The Nigerian singer appeared in court for his bail hearing in the 9-count fraud charges leveled against him following…

