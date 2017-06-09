Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Holding Key Support

Key Highlights Creditbit price continued to trade near a major support area at 0.00023BTC against the Bitcoin. There is a crucial contracting triangle pattern forming with resistance at 0.000295BTC on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). On the downside, the most important support for buyers is around 0.00023-22BTC. Creditbit price looks like … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Holding Key Support

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Holding Key Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

