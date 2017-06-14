Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Rockets Higher

Key Highlights Creditbit price likely completed a consolidation phase and rocketed above 0.00040BTC against the Bitcoin. There is a 2-point connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 0.00035BTC on the 1-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). The price is heavily bid at the moment, and likely to extend gains above 0.00050BTC in … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Rockets Higher

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Rockets Higher appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

