One shot dead by soldier in Kaduna – Vanguard

One shot dead by soldier in Kaduna
A Soldier attached to the Command Secondary school Kaduna yesterday shot and killed a 35 year old man over a minor disagreement that led to a protest that lasted several hours. An eyewitness told Vanguard that the disagreement stemmed from an attempt …
