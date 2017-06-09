One shot dead by soldier in Kaduna – Vanguard
Vanguard
One shot dead by soldier in Kaduna
A Soldier attached to the Command Secondary school Kaduna yesterday shot and killed a 35 year old man over a minor disagreement that led to a protest that lasted several hours. An eyewitness told Vanguard that the disagreement stemmed from an attempt …
Nigerian soldiers kill 'three', spark deadly protest in Kaduna
Army probes Kaduna shooting
BREAKING: Crisis in Southern Kaduna as soldier shoots boy dead
