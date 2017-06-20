Crisis looms as leadership tussle tears Delta community apart

ASABA—CRISIS is brewing in Iwhrekan community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, following the purported inauguration of a new executive of the community.

Reacting to the inauguration of the executive headed by Aghogho Ovie, the Okpako Orere (eldest man) of the community, Chief JKB Gbemre, said he was not aware that a new executive was sworn-in, saying “As the most elderly man, I was not briefed, besides, the activities of the ‘Edion’-in-Council have been placed on suspension.

“The tenure of the current chairman, Mr Michael Gbemre has not expired, and the entire community and the Edion-in-Council are aware, so why should this lead to crisis?

“Any new executive is to be sworn in by the Okpako-Orere of the community which is myself and I have never been to Iwhrekan in the past two months to perform any swearing in ceremony because of my health condition and nobody has come to tell me of the recent happenings. Those that are parading themselves as the new executive members are not recognised by the community.”

Addressing newsmen on the development, Mr Gbemre said, “I still remain the authentic chairman of Iwhrekan community because my tenure has not expired. My tenure of two years as the chairman of the Iwhrekan will expire in September, 28, 2017 because I was sworn into office on September 29, 2015 and in my oath of office, it was stated there clearly to the notice of the general community.

“I will hand over when my time elapse according to the constitution of the community which stipulates that the executive of the community will stay in office for the period of two years after which new officers will emerge.”

I don’t want anybody to cheat me, so they should allow my tenure to expire and I will gladly relinquish power to whoever emerges as the chairman of the community peacefully.

“I call it a kangaroo executive because, Article 7b of the community constitution states that, the elected executive shall be presented and sworn-in at the Annual General meeting of the community and it shall be done by the ‘Okpako Orere’ and the Edion in council with the outgoing executive but in that case, the Okpako was not present at the swearing-in event.”

