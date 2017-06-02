Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo: I’m not a galactico – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SBS – The World Game

Ronaldo: I'm not a galactico
SBS – The World Game
Real Madrid have a proud history of 'galactico' signings but Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not consider himself part of that group. Source: Omnisport. 3 Jun 2017 – 8:15 AM UPDATED 40 MINS AGO …
Cristiano Ronaldo: Gianluigi Buffon insists final isn't about him and Real Madrid starDaily Star
Cult of Cristiano Ronaldo distracts from Real Madrid's brillianceThe Guardian (blog)
Ronaldo deserves Champions League crownThe New Paper
Daily Post Nigeria –Soccer Laduma –SportTechie –Express.co.uk
all 80 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.