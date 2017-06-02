Ronaldo: I’m not a galactico – SBS – The World Game
|
SBS – The World Game
|
Ronaldo: I'm not a galactico
SBS – The World Game
Real Madrid have a proud history of 'galactico' signings but Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not consider himself part of that group. Source: Omnisport. 3 Jun 2017 – 8:15 AM UPDATED 40 MINS AGO …
Cristiano Ronaldo: Gianluigi Buffon insists final isn't about him and Real Madrid star
Cult of Cristiano Ronaldo distracts from Real Madrid's brilliance
Ronaldo deserves Champions League crown
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!