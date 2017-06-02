Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about David De Gea’s potential move to Real Madrid this summer – The Sun
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about David De Gea's potential move to Real Madrid this summer
CRISTIANO RONALDO has moved to shut down talk of David De Gea joining Real Madrid by backing Keylor Navas. Manchester United have already turned down a £60million offer from Los Blancos for their star stopper. Could Manchester United's move for …
