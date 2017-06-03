Cristiano Ronaldo tops Champions League leading goalscorers

Champions League top goalscorers following Real Madrid’s 4-1 defeat of Juventus in Saturday’s final in Cardiff:

12: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

11: Messi (Barcelona)

8: Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

7: Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

6: Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Monaco)

5: Agüero (Manchester City), Benzema (Real Madrid), Falcao (Monaco), Higuain (Juventus), Mertens (Napoli)

