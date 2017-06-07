Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes highest paid athlete list – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes highest paid athlete list
Sports Illustrated
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes's annual list of the world's highest paid athletes for the second straight year. The soccer star, who led Real Madrid's Champions League title squad, made $93 million in the past year—$58 million from …
