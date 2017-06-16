Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wants To Leave Real Madrid And There Is No Going Back’

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid because he does not want to play in Spain any more, Sky sources understand. The former Manchester United winger is angry about the way he has been treated by Spanish tax authorities and has told Real he wants a move away from the club. Spanish prosecutors have accused …

The post Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wants To Leave Real Madrid And There Is No Going Back’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

