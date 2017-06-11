Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes The Birth Of Twins With Surrogate Mother

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the father of surrogate twins, according to a report.

Portuguese TV station SIC claims that the children, named Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday – a day before the Portugal international netted twice in the 3-0 win over Latvia.

British national The Sun reported in March that Ronaldo, already the father of six-year-old Cristiano Jr, was to become a father of twins to a surrogate based in the United States.

No official confirmation has yet been given but the Portuguese is said to have become a dad for the second and third time earlier this week.

Ronaldo, the scorer of 53 goals in 51 games for club and country this season, is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano’s family has always refused to discuss whether his son was born to a surrogate mother, despite claims by a former nanny that the footballer’s sister Katia had told her he had two Mexican mums.

Carer Maria Manuela Rodriguez, who worked at Katia’s house in Moita near Lisbon for 10 months, told leading Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manha in August 2011: ‘Once I saw a newspaper article saying the child’s mother wanted him back.’

Katia said: ‘That’s a lie, because the mum is Mexican and she didn’t even see if it was a boy or a girl, because she was a surrogate mum” adding that she told her Cristianinho was the “child of two mums.”‘

‘She even told me the child had two mums, that the eggs were from one and another carried and gave birth to the child. And that both were Mexican.

‘The child was born in a private clinic and the mother didn’t even see him, because she was covered up. The baby was born and she doesn’t know anything about him.’

The Real Madrid striker took legal action over the article, claiming the newspaper had intruded into his private life.

A court in Lisbon ruled in favour of the footballer and fined a newspaper exec, the former nanny and the two journalists who wrote the story.

An appeal against the decision is understood to be ongoing.

The post Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes The Birth Of Twins With Surrogate Mother appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

