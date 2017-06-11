Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes ‘twins with surrogate mother’

Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become the father of surrogate twins.

The children, a boy and a girl called Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday according to Portuguese TV channel SIC.

There has not been official confirmation of the news from the footballer or his agents, but several Portuguese websites and newspapers including leading Portuguese daily Correio da Manha were running the story on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who inspired Madrid to Champions League glory in Cardiff last weekend, already has a son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is now six years old and is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish model.

The post Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes ‘twins with surrogate mother’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

