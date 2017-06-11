Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes ‘twins with surrogate mother’

Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become the father of surrogate twins.

Ronaldo

The children, a boy and a girl called Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday according to Portuguese TV channel SIC.

There has not been official confirmation of the news from the footballer or his agents, but several Portuguese websites and newspapers including leading Portuguese daily Correio da Manha were running the story on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who inspired Madrid to Champions League glory in Cardiff last weekend, already has a son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is now six years old and is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish model.

 

