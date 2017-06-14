Pages Navigation Menu

Cross River Assembly investigates diversion of Bakassi IDPs relief materials, invites Ita Giwa

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Cross River State Joint Committee on the diversion of Relief materials meant for Internally Displaced People (IDP) of Bakassi are investigating the diversion of relief materials estimated at millions of naira. The committee has pencilled Senator Florence Ita Giwa amongst those invited to appear before it. She is to explain to the committee how she […]

