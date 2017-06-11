Cross River awards N1.16bn banana farm contract – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Cross River awards N1.16bn banana farm contract
Nigeria Today
Prof. Anthony Eneji, state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Calabar. AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO. Do you need a world class website for your business or …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!