Cross-River: Police Command dispatch officers to investigate missing rifle

The Cross River State Police Command has dispatched a team of officers from the intelligence unit of the command in search of a rifle that was snatched from one of its men. The rifle was snatched when some youths who allegedly came from Oku in Boki Local Government Area, stormed the Divisional Police Station in …

