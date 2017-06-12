Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Cross River’ll insure its assets, investments’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'Cross River'll insure its assets, investments'
The Nation Newspaper
CROSS River State Governor Benedict Ayade has promised to insure the state's investments and assets. Ayade made the pledge while declaring open the Chief Executive Officers Retreat of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in …
The role of insurance is to mobilise and redistribute wealth, says AkinboyeGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.