CrusaderSterling Pensions Bags Agusto ‘A’ Rating

The foremost rating agency, Agusto & Co, has assigned the ‘A’ (PFM) rating to CrusaderSterling Pensions Limited.

A statement by CrusaderSterling Pensions Limited welcomed the rating being the first of its kind in the local pension industry.

The rating, according to the company, re-affirms CrusaderSterling Pensions’ increasing uniqueness in the pensions industry.

“It is also a reflection of the company’s stability and reputation of being a well-established franchise with strong commitment to delivery of superior value to stakeholders and excellent service to customers,” it said.

In its published report, Agusto & Co recognised the strength of the company as follows: experienced and capable management investment committee, disciplined investment process, adequate oversight of investment risks, clear operational structure and segregation of duties and robust risk management and control framework.

Speaking on the new ratings, the company’s Managing Director, Adeniyi Falade, said the company is pleased to join the club of ‘A’ rated institutions.

“The rating only goes to confirm our consistency over the years in delivering superior value to our stakeholders and commitment to our core principles of business integrity, professionalism and devotion to excellence in our business operations and customer service delivery.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

