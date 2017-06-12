Crystal Palace Midfielder Joe Ledley ‘Not Sure’ Where He Will Play Next

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley could be tempted by a move abroad as he weighs up his career options this summer.

Ledley made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace after joining from Celtic in January 2014. But he was frozen out by then-Eagles boss Sam Allardyce during the second half of the 2016-17 Season and released by the Premier League club last week.

“It’s been frustrating,” Ledley said after helping Wales to a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw in Serbia on Sunday night.

“I don’t know why I’ve not been even in the squads, but it was the decision of the manager and I had to deal with it and get on with it.

“Things move on, I’ve left and hopefully I can get a new team now.”

“Clubs have been in contact with my agent. Nothing is confirmed, we will just wait and see,” he told BBC Wales.

“I am going to have a great summer with my family and my children and then see the options which I have.

“I am not sure (what will happen), we’ll have to wait and see what happens, see what is in front of me and make the decision from there.”

