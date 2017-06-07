Cucumber trader in Lagos caught with stolen child

A fruit seller, identified simply as Umar, has been caught with a sack containing a one-year-old child he allegedly abducted on Ayodele Awodeyi Street, Mile 12, Lagos State. PUNCH Metro reports that the boy, Isiaq Ismail, was playing with his peers in front of his parents’ residence when Umar, who sold cucumbers, held him by the […]

